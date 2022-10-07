Déjà vu with Alexandra Popp: Women of the German Confederation defeat France – sport around the world

Verstappen address setting: Otherwise next time

Alba Berlin defeats Partizan Belgrade at the start of the Euroleague

In Dresden, 26,835 fans enthusiastically celebrated the Vice-Champion of Europe in England and above all Captain Alexandra Pope. German footballers beat France 2-1 (1-0) in their first home appearance after the tournament in England.

The Wolfsburg striker, who had already scored the two goals in the semi-final 2-1 against the French, managed to score a double this time (minutes 44 and 48). Only in the 85th minute and with a penalty kick by Vivian Assy, the visitors were able to regain the goal. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side thanked the team for the fantastic atmosphere with a gritty test match, albeit somewhat bumpy at first.

Before kick-off, the DFB Women were honored by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf for their exciting European Championship and second place finish in England in July. More visitors came to the almost completely sold out Rudolf Harbig stadium than last time in the men’s third division match between Dynamo Dresden and FC Ingolstadt (20302).

“We played a really good match today. France suits me,” Pope said on ARD with a smile. “Today was an open game from both sides,” the national coach said. If you look at the whole match and the number of chances, we deserved to win.” Goalkeeper Merle Frohms was pleased not only with the success, but also with the great atmosphere in the spectators stands. “It’s amazing how people came here. “We just did a delivery here, we gave 100 percent like in EM,” said the last woman.

Four players are missing

Two months after losing the Wembley final to England, defense chief Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg) and Bayern professionals Julia Gwen, Lina Magul and Sarah Dabritz of Olympique Lyonnais are all absent. That’s why Lena Latowin of Wolfsburg and Linda Dahlmann of Munich played in the attacking midfield – and they convinced it.

For right phenomenon Gwen, who may have ruptured her cruciate ligament during training this week and is likely to be out for a long time, her teammates picked up their shirt before kickoff and put it in their circle.

Of course, Bob, who scored six goals in the European Championship, moved forward. As in the EM duel, the Wolfsburg player met the almost 1.90-meter defender Wendy Renard. Both teams tried to tear out crucial gaps on the flanks. However, the DFB women initially showed a lot of bad passes in the building game to annoy Renard & Co.

Popp . Double Pack

After a corner kick by Felicitas Rauch, her teammate Bob was there and headed to make the score 1-0. Substitute Jules Brand made it 2-0 right after the break: Bob used Svenja Huth’s cross to produce another Wolfsburg attack. France climbed dangerously in front of goalkeeper Merle Froms several times, but only put the ball into the opponent’s goal when Lindsey Thomas of Wolfsburg kicked her legs and was awarded a penalty.

The Women’s Federation awaits the next challenges in the two Test matches in November in the United States against the world champions. Voss-Tecklenburg hopes to gain important insights into preparations for the World Cup from July 20 to August 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. In the October 22 draw, the German national team will also find out their opponents in the preliminary round.