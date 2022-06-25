Defense of Humanity Network supports the popular resistance in Ecuador (+ photo)

“The Ecuadorean people, led by the indigenous and peasant movement, took to the streets to express their resistance to the negative effects of the extreme neoliberal policies implemented by the government of the banker Guillermo Laso,” the group warned in a statement.

As defined, the peaceful mobilization of the national scale requires responses to critical aspects that affect people in their daily lives, such as: strengthening employment and labor rights, stopping and renegotiating personal and family debts, fair prices for peasant production, and prices. Basic control, speculation and fuel.

The text notes that other demands are respect for collective rights, non-privatization of strategic sectors and public assets, health and education budgets, restrictions on mining and oil extraction, as well as effective security and protection policies.

Likewise, he warns that the response of the country’s national administration is aggressive, with the intervention of the police and army and the declaration of a state of emergency in several provinces, which has already led to the deaths of five people and the injury of more than a hundred. and other violations of human and constitutional rights.

The statement stressed that “this, in the context of a state of exception, prohibits the most basic constitutional rights, such as the right to assembly and association, freedom of transit and even freedom of expression.”

Faced with this reality, the network’s members express their support for the agenda of basic demands and the constitutional right of resistance.

They have raised the demand to President Lasso’s government to abolish the state of emergency, demilitarize the country, re-establish the institutional framework, stop acts of intimidation and respect rights.

They also urge a rapid response to the 10-point agenda for indigenous people, women, peasants, students and others, which includes essential aspects of life.

Mr. Lasso and his government must establish their actions within the constitutional framework and respect initiatives expressed in other functions of the state, such as the National Assembly.

They referred to proposals to find a way out of the serious internal turmoil experienced by the country, which includes solutions to resolve the situation with votes, not bullets, that maintains the network. The demonstrations were centered in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, today was fulfilled 13 days amid government announcements to allow the gradual use of force to suppress peaceful and legitimate mobilization.

