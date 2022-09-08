DAZN hammer! The streaming service is taking over this competition

Watch Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League matches live on TV. You need more than just a subscription to one of the many providers in Germany. We’ll tell you where to see what!

As the broadcast service announced on Thursday (September 8), settles dazn Popular tennis competition rights.

DAZN announces Hammer!

The world’s 16 most powerful national tennis teams will face off from September 13 to November 27 in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals. This will be broadcast live and exclusively on DAZN for 2022 and 2023.

this Dazen:

Live sports streaming provider

Due in Germany since 2016

For the German-speaking region, DAZN owns the broadcast rights to the Bundesliga, Champions League and the National Football League (NFL), among others.

Since the 2021/2022 season, the German Bundesliga matches on Friday and Sunday have been broadcasted exclusively live

“The Davis Cup gets a new home,” the sports streaming service announced on Twitter Thursday. DAZN will display the German qualifiers, all six group matches and all finals from the quarter-finals to the final.

Davis Cup 2022 and 2023 Live on TV and Broadcast on DAZN

In the 2022 Davis Cup, Germany will play in Group C against France, Belgium and Australia. The place is located in Hamburg.





Kevin Krawetz, Tim Potts, Bruno Soares, Felipe Meligini and Alexander Zverev, who is finally celebrating his comeback after a bitter injury, will go to the German national team for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals.

From November 22 to 27, 2022, the Davis Cup final matches will be held in Malaga. Germany has won the cup three times so far: 1988, 1989 and 1993.



