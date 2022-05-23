DAZN brings the Women’s Champions Final to other TVs

DAZN Group, the world leader in sports entertainment, today announced the sub-licensing of the rights to the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final between Barcelona and Lyon, scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 May at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, to selected television broadcasters from around the world. Agreements include ITV in the UK and Ireland, TF1 in France, RTVE and TV3 in Spain, RTBF in Belgium and SVT Sweden, as well as NRK Norway, Sport5 Israel and RUV Iceland.

As the exclusive global broadcaster of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, DAZN is committed to supporting the growth and global visibility of women’s football: by sublicensing the rights to the final match of the competition, the company aims to increase the number even further. of fans and maintain the focus on women’s sports, ensuring greater coverage than ever before.

For the UEFA Women’s Champions League final season, which ends on Saturday 21 with the title challenge of Barcelona against Lyon at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on the DAZN platform, the YouTube channel dedicated to DAZN’s UWCL TV broadcasters will have 10 feeds with commentary in different languages ​​around the world to choose from. between them.

“Securing important agreements for TV broadcasters for the end of this season, which promise to be unforgettable, underscores DAZN’s commitment to ensuring greater visibility for competition between two of the world’s leading clubs, but above all, the growth of women’s football. We are proud to continue our long-term commitment and contribution In the global growth of the sport: increasing its visibility and reach is essential to reaching a wider audience and eliminating the inequality in investments and media coverage, which still exists between men and women’s competitions.” Comments by Shay Segev, CEO of Dazen Group.

Therefore, DAZN’s commitment to increasing interest in women’s sports continues for all fans through original content, inclusive storytelling, and a dedicated vision of female talent. Available on the platform on DAZN and on the DAZN YouTube channel dedicated to the UEFA Women’s Championship, not only the formats approaching the final between Barcelona and Lyon but also documentaries dedicated to other clubs in great women’s football, such as the new documentary “One Team, One Dream” dedicated Chelsea Ladies.