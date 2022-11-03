Daylight saving time reduces collisions between wildlife and vehicles

TRUE study Led by the University of Washington, it found that bringing the clocks forward – and thus sunsets later – could reduce late-night car accidents involving deer by 16%.

Experts have developed a model that shows the major benefits of DST, not only in terms of saving animal lives, but also in terms of reducing human casualties (and even fatalities) and the cost of collisions.

“We’ve seen these sudden huge shifts in human activity associated with the timing of sunrise and sunset, and it has us thinking: If humans respond to the time of day while animals respond to the time of day, does that create more opportunities for human-animal conflict?said the study’s lead author, Callum Cunningham, a postdoctoral research fellow in biology at the University of Washington.

Using data from 23 government agencies within the US Department of Transportation, researchers analyzed 1,012,465 deer-vehicle collisions and 96 million hourly traffic observations across the United States.

The analysis found that two hours after sunset, vehicle collisions were 14 times more frequent than before, and most strikingly, the number of car and deer collisions increased by 16% in the week following the change to the standard time.

Taking these numbers into account, scientists estimated that if daylight saving time were permanently implemented, it could prevent at least 36,550 deer deaths, 33 human deaths, 2,054 infections, and $1.19 billion in costs. accidents annually.

“eIt surprised me how noticeable this pattern was, and how likely a deer would be injured in an hour or two after dark. This shift in human activity for an hour can have such a big impactCunningham concluded.