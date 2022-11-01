Day of the Dead in Switzerland

A ‘Day of the Dead’ procession through Bern’s old town has allowed two UNESCO World Heritage sites to intertwine in an ephemeral fashion.

Mexico is preparing to celebrate the “Day of the Dead” on November 2, and in this context, the Bern Historical Museum – known internationally for hosting the permanent exhibition of Albert Einstein – presented the temporary exhibition “Live to Die”, which focused on a secular celebration that is repeated year after year over 10,000 km .

Celebration of the Day of the Dead, inscribed in 2008 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCOExternal linkAt the center of this three-day exhibition, carried out in cooperation with the Embassy of Mexico in Bern and representatives of the Mexican community in the Alpine country, who participated in dances, songs and performances that filled the garden of the cultural place of color.

With papier-mâché works, paintings, sculptures, and films, this secular festival is presented that celebrates the temporary return of deceased relatives and loved ones to Earth. The celebration takes place at the end of October and the beginning of November, in the period that marks the end of the corn harvest cycle.

The show was held in the old part of Bern, Switzerland, as part of the activities of an exhibition dedicated to Mexico’s “Day of the Dead” at the Bern Historical Museum. swissinfo.ch



Little by little, this celebration was announced by the Mexican community and its embassy in Switzerland, as evidenced by this photo gallery from 2017: