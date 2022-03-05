Davis: Korda and Fritz win. The United States is taking advantage against Colombia

RENO, Nevada (AFP) – Sebastian Korda won his Davis Cup debut 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 over hard-hitting Nicolas Mejia to help the United States advance Friday. 2-0 against Colombia in the qualifying round.

Taylor Fritz, the first American racket in this case, had an easier trajectory in a one-on-one duel. He beat Alejandro Gonzalez 6-1, 6-0 at Reno Evens Center Stadium.

Fritz, number 20 in the world, won his last 11 matches and took the win on his serve.

Korda, 21, is the son of former tennis player Peter Korda. Ranked 40 in the world, Korda hit 12 aces to overcome his errors in service and several judges decisions that did not benefit him.

Mejia, ranked 265th in the world, returned to the second set, winning six straight games after Korda started by breaking his serve. The Bogota native played an emotional match, during which he raised his fist and touched his chest with the racquet as he scored good points.

Reticent for most of the match, Korda showed little emotion in the third set, when he pumped his fist after winning over the line with a forehand that gave him a 2-0 lead. Having reached the triple match point with a shot, he shook his fist once more and chased after the crowd.

After Mejía took the next point, Korda secured the victory thanks to a shot from his opponent that left the field.

“I was very comfortable,” Korda said, who acknowledged coach Mardy Fish for his guidance. “We always knew we were pretty good and I’m glad I finally did.”

Korda said he turned to his father, who played several Davis Cup games, for advice, as well as Radek Stepanek, another former Czech star, and even spent time with Andre Agassi.

“They helped me a lot in getting me focused a little bit. Some great people are standing by me and I am very happy to win my debut.”

Fritz, 24, saw Korda’s third set.

“Seppi did a great job, he fought hard. It was obviously difficult, and there was a lot of pressure in their first meeting,” Fritz said. “It was great to get this win and I felt more confident going into the second match.”