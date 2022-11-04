Davis’ ex-girlfriend Hetima is looking for a next sports millionaire

to: Marius Eb

split, rip

Alphonso Davies and ex-girlfriend Jordyn Hitima broke up in May. The Canadian now has a friend again – he’s an athlete, too.

Seattle – With funny YouTube videos and cute Instagram photos Alphonso Davies Jordyn Hetema and two beautiful players. But an affair with the Canadian internationals ended six months ago: the Bayern star Davis announced the split on his Instagram story.

Since then, the two have gone their separate ways. as a reason for separation picture Special information by distance. Huitema has played in Paris for a long time, since this summer in the USA for OL Reigns. Now Huitema has found a new happiness in love.

Bayern Munich: Davis X catches a baseball star

On Instagram, she uploaded two photos with baseball player Julio Rodriguez, in which the two are in love with each other. “Seattle has been good this year,” she wrote. She wears his club shirt and he wears her club shirt. The two were already rumored to be a couple when they were spotted together at a party in late September.

The Canadian was again captured with a successful athlete. Rodriguez is of Dominican descent and plays in the MLB Major League Baseball. Like Davis, the 21-year-old is a young sports star. In 2022, he was already invited to the All-Star Game and was cashed out loud ESPN At least $210 million to extend his contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Bayern Munich star Davies travels to the World Cup with Canada

It is not known if Bayern Munich star Davies actually has a new torch. Anyway, there is not much time for private matters with his busy schedule. He always plays two games a week with Bayern Munich, and the transition to the next World Cup in Qatar is seamless. Of course, he is also a player in the Canadian national team and will face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in the group stage.

Bayern Munich’s biggest failed transfer View gallery

Apparently, Bayern Munich has a friend of Davies: the Canadian Jonathan David must be a topic on Säbener Straße. (epp)