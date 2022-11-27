Davis Cup: Austria meets top seed Croatia

The last meeting out of three was in 2006 at the Schwarzl-Arena, when Austria lost just under 2:3 with the current Davis Cup captain and ÖTV sports director Jürgen Melzer. Total 2: 1 to Croatia. The only win so far was 3-2 in Graz in 1997. Melzer, who would have loved a home game as much as anyone on ÖTV, was not impressed with this draw. “It’s a very difficult job,” the former top ten said in a broadcast on ÖTV. The only positive thing is that Croatia is close to Austria.

“With Marin Cilic and Borna Coric, they have two great singles players, as well as an incredible doubles match,” Melzer explained. He has already started talking to all the players. “Hopefully I can make an upset there with the best team possible. The history after the Australian Open is basically good. In 2001 I played one of my first Davis Cup competitions in Pula against Croatia. I know the fans there really step on the gas.”

Of course, it will be interesting to see if former US Open Austrian champion Dominic Thiem will be available again. With Thiem at his best, winning will not be a fantasy despite a tough opponent. “In addition to two top 20 players, Croatia also has a strong doubles team. We are looking forward to the difficult task. The Davis Cup always has different rules. In any case, with the hope of the strongest Austrian team, international competition will be an exciting task – I am looking forward to it and of course I hope to win,” ÖTV President Martin Auenberg said optimistically.

As this year’s finalists, Canada and Australia are already confirmed for the 2023 finals. Spain and Italy received wildcards on Sunday. The final tournament format should be kept this time around. Sixteen teams qualify for the group stage and play for eight tickets for the knockout stages in Malaga in the week of September 11th.