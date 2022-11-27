Davis Cup 2023: Argentina will visit Finland in February for the qualifiers

The Argentine men’s tennis team will visit Finland in February 2023, as determined by the draw conducted today by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Cosmos Tennis Group in Malaga, for the Davis Cup qualifiers that will seed 12 countries for the finals.

In this context, the four countries that will qualify directly for the finals will be Australia and Canada for being the ones who determine the title of the 2022 edition in Malaga, in addition to Italy and Spain, which received a special invitation, which will be joined by 12 other countries. are added.

Argentina, led by Guillermo Correa, played in the 2022 Finals and was eliminated in the group stage that was held in Bologna, losing all three of its matches, with Sweden, Croatia and Italy, respectively.

Therefore, to play the Davis Cup Finals again, Argentina must defeat Finland as a visitor in a series that will be played on February 3 and 4 or February 4 and 5, 2023, with two singles on the first day plus one doubles and two more singles the second.

???? Argentine tennis team @employee Travel to Finland Against the Scandinavian country, Argentina will play in the 2023 qualifiers and try to get a ticket to the Davis Cup at the Rakuten Finals.#ARG?? ? #ending??@ Davis Cup pic.twitter.com/TvlBABFdAH – Argentine Tennis Association (AATenis) November 27, 2022

Argentina fielded two teams this year, one for the qualifiers that beat the Czech Republic 4-0 at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club and the other for the aforementioned event in Bologna, now for the finals.

The “magician” Coria included in Buenos Aires Diego Schwartzman (25th in the world), Sebastian Paez (43rd) and Federico Coria (67th) and the doubles players Horacio Zeballos (14th) and Máximo González (44th), while in Bologna he left the training of his younger brother and replaced him with Francisco Sirondolo ( 30).

To play in February against Finland, which will be on a fast court and certainly indoors due to the very cold and sometimes snowy weather that prevails in Europe at that time of the year, Korea will have to seduce tennis players who will be more focused. On a brick dusting tour of South America, which includes the Cordoba Open and the Argentina Open in those weeks.

Finland, for its part, which can be local in the capital, Helsinki, or in the city of Espoo, on the southern coast of the country, has a formation in which Emil Rossofori (40), 23, and then Otto Virtanen stand out. (176) and a very good doubles player as Harri Heliovaara (11th in the world in the major).

The only precedent between the two dates back to 1960’s Helsinki and Argentina won emphatically 5-0 with a formation that included Eduardo Soriano and Roberto Obone to play all the points.

As for the rest of the crosses in the qualifiers that were held in Malaga, they were determined as follows: Croatia – Austria, France – Hungary, the United States – Uzbekistan, Germany – Switzerland, Serbia – Norway, Belgium – South Korea, Sweden – Bosnia, the Netherlands – Slovakia, Czech Republic – Portugal, Kazakhstan – Chile and Colombia – Great Britain.

The winners of Series 12 will advance to the Finals, which will begin on September 11, 2023.