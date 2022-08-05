Dave Bautista to star in new Netflix movie ‘Unleashed’

Dave Bautista could star in the new Netflix movie Unleashedwith Jeff Tomsik of TAG responsible for writing the film designed by Blockers authors Jim and Brian Kehoe.

Bautista is in talks to act and produce with his partner Jonathan Messner With Chris Bender and Jake Weiner from Good Fear. He will play a police officer, a canine partner’s best friend who can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop will join Zeus. Bautista, who has participated in many films, will be in Glass onions: Unlocking the mystery of the knives From Netflix, which will debut next month in TIFF, filmed Knock in the cabin For Universal Shoots Dune 2 for Warner Bros.

Kehoe will be executive producers and this will be the third project I created a thumbs up this year for them. Jim and Brian Kehoe, who wrote the comedy Blockers in 2019, will write the script for Double Fault, a tennis-based comedy developed by Paramount Players for Paramount Pictures starring Rebel Wilson. Moreover, I Kehoe created the animated series Futha MuckaWith Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

To say goodbye, we leave you with the latest statements from Dave Bautista, who was broke in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy.