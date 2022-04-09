Dates, times, and release info on Netflix Italy

Right now there is very little release on AMC and a short distance away on Netflix for Season 6 of The best of Saul on demand, which will also be the last and will close out the Saul Goodman arc by reuniting with Breaking Bad. Two sections to break into and many small screen appointments: Here’s the complete guide to avoiding spoilers.

It’s been relatively short since we saw Bob Odenkirk say goodbye to Better Call Saul in announcing the final filming end of the series. That’s because, as in recent years for many very successful shows, especially as they prepare to wrap up their streaks and final seasons – see The Amazing Case of The Walking Dead, also by AMC – broadcasters specifically choose to Divide the chapters into several parts In order to increase the hype and expectations towards the title.

For this reason, the last part was closed when post-production for the first half of the episodes had already been practically completed. There are 13 episodes, the season’s total – versus the previous 10 – in which spin-offs will outpace the original series’ total (62) by one more. The first two will come out On April 18th on AMC and the next day it will be available on Netflix. The same applies to all suffixes, which will be distributed to weekly (and one day on Netflix) until May 23. This is in the first half of episodes, 7 episodes total.

The second half with the remaining six will follow the same method, but Instead it will resume from July 11 With only one episode (and 12 on Netflix). The following episodes, on a weekly basis, will accompany us through mid-August, on August 15th. So from Italy, We have to say goodbye to the show on August 16. As for the schedule, it is likely that the window will be the same as in previous seasons: in 9:00 am, which will air the night before on AMC. There are high expectations on the part of the network last season. Rhea Seehorn, Kim Wexler’s translator predicted: “This season is crazy. It will literally blow viewers’ heads. I can’t wait for it to come out“.

The model and co-executive producer also agree Peter Gold: “Since the inception of Better Call Saul, it has been my dream to tell the full story of Jimmy McGill, our complex and hackneyed hero: and now AMC and Sony have made that dream a reality. We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who made this trip possible. Next month, we begin work on the sixth and final season, and we’ll do our best to finish with great fanfare“. with regard to What will we see in the next episodes? And who we will find, here you will find everything you need to know about Better Call Saul 6.