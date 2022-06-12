Daniel Ortega’s regime has shut down 17 other NGOs from the US, EU and UK

Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo (Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas/File)

The Nicaraguan regime, through the Ministry of the Interior, has canceled the registrations and permanent numbers of 17 non-profit organizations originating in the United States, the European Union (EU) and the United KingdomAfter being accused of obstructing internal controls and not registering as foreign agents.

Among the 17 foreign NGOs operating in Nicaragua, Eight from the United States, four from Spain, two from the United Kingdom, and one each from Germany, Italy and the NetherlandsBy a decision of the Ministry of Interior to be published in the Official Gazette.

Banned US NGOs are Empowerment International INC, Minnesota-León Project, Chacocente USA INC Project, and Nicaraguan Human and Development Foundation INC.

Also the Nature Conservancy, Wateraid America INC, Seeds for Progress Foundation INC, and Hope Road Nicaragua INC.

The Spaniards are Pharmaceuticos Mundi, Doctors of the World Association, Foundation El Sueño de la Campana and Foundation Semg Solidaria.

Meanwhile, those in the UK are Nuevas Esperanzas UK and Christian Aid.

The other three are Third World House (Germany), Terra Nova (Italy) and the Netherlands Service for Development Cooperation (Netherlands).

A person walking on a Nicaraguan street with a poster of Ortega and Murillo in the background (EFE/Jorge Torres/File)

for not registering as “foreign agents”

According to the Nicaraguan system, These 17 NGOs have failed to comply with their obligations under the laws regulating them not to register as foreign agentsbeing obliged subjects.

In addition, through their “work”, these organizations have “Obstructing the oversight and oversight of the General Directorate of Registration and Control over for-profit organizations affiliated to the Ministry of the InteriorAccording to official information.

The abolished NGOs were dedicated to cooperating in poor and remote areas in the areas of poverty, health, education, and community development, among others.

last october, The General Secretariat of International Non-Governmental Organizations of Nicaragua has expressed its concern about the approval of the Law on Regulation of Foreign Agents It declared that it “fulfills” all of its “legal and financial obligations contained in the existing regulatory frameworks, and reports” its funds, donations, activities and obligations.

According to the data of the Secretariat of International NGOs of Nicaragua, as of October 2020, there were 32 international cooperation organizations operating in Nicaragua – not including Central American organizations -, which each year managed to manage $25.5 million for the benefit of 550,000 people through foreign organizations operating in Nicaragua. in the Central American country.

The executive abolished the permanent records and numbers of nine European NGOs, six American NGOs, and one Costa Rica, bringing the number of illegal foreign organizations in Nicaragua to 33..

In Nicaragua, by the vote of the representatives of the Sandinistas and their allies who constitute the majority in Parliament, At least 440 NGOs have had their legal personality revoked since December 2018.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has claimed hundreds of lives in popular protests described as an attempted coup by Ortega, who has been in power for 15 consecutive years amid allegations of authoritarianism and electoral fraud.

(With information from EFE)

