Dallas/Fort Worth receives new flights from France and Finland

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday, March 27 welcomed the resumption of seasonal Air France service to Paris (CDG) and a new connection to the North with Finnair from Helsinki (HEL).

New transatlantic service

During the summer 2022 season, Finnair expanded its operations to the United States with increased route frequencies and the launch of new destinations.

The Finnish airline has opened its first destination in Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW) from Helsinki (HEL) with four weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) operated on the Airbus A350-900. For the inaugural flight, the company used the newly introduced OH-LWD registered aircraft with the new Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins introduced by the company.

Itinerary

Helsinki – Dallas/Fort Worth Flight AY 19 HEL 12:25 – DFW 15:05

Dallas/Fort Worth-Helsinki Flight AY 20 DFW 16:55 – DFW 11:10 + 1

Another trip to the Eiffel Tower

Air France began flights to Dallas/Fort Worth after two consecutive summers without operating this service due to health restrictions. This city is the company’s second destination in Texas. The French airline will offer three flights a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) on the Boeing 777-200ER.

Itinerary

Paris – Dallas / Fort Worth Flight AF146 CDG 10:10 – DFW 13:35

Dallas/Fort Worth – Paris Flight AF159 DFW 15:40 – CDG 08:05 + 1