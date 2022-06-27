Dalip Singh, Global Chief Fixed Income Economist, PGIM

In the latter position, he was a key international economic advisor to President Biden, where he led policy formulation at the crossroads of the economy and national security. During his tenure, Singh was involved in developing fiscal and fiscal policy and defining the economic strategy of the United States with China; He also led efforts to enhance supply chain resilience, promote digital asset strategy development, and define a set of economic governance tools that include tariffs, sanctions, export controls, energy security, debt deleveraging, bilateral assistance, and infrastructure financing.

Singh also represented the president in the Group of Seven, the Group of Twenty and APEC. Prior to joining the Biden administration, Singh was executive vice president and head of the Markets Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he led a team of nearly 600 suppliers that oversaw the organization’s entire portfolio during the pandemic’s superiority. From 2011 to 2017, he served at the US Treasury as Acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Markets and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia. Prior to taking up his position at the Treasury, Singh worked at Goldman Sachs, focusing on US interest rates and currency markets.

Singh will report to Gregory Peters, Chief Investment Officer, and will be responsible for overseeing PGIM’s global macroeconomic research team.which includes skilled economists with extensive experience in the public and private sectors.

“As one of the world’s leading economic policy experts, Dilip has provided extensive experience and insight at the highest levels of government. The entry of such an expert into our investment team is critical to helping our managers. Geopolitical forces drive global financial markets.” Peters added. “His expertise will be instrumental in continuing to deliver the best research, both economic and sovereign, as well as confirming our thought leadership. We look forward to seeing the impact of this on our organization and investment outcomes for our clients.”

In his new role, Singh will lead the formulation of the global macroeconomic outlook for PGIM Fixed Income, an integral part of PGIM’s global fixed income investment strategy. Along with his team, he will also support the identification of PGIM’s fixed income fundamental trends in developed and emerging countries, and support alpha generation in global markets for interest rates, currencies, government and credit. In addition, he will be a member of the senior investment team bringing his in-depth knowledge of global monetary and financial policy, and macroeconomic trends.