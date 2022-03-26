DAF delivers five CF electric tractors to Amazon in the UK

DAF . truck Five trucks delivered CF Electric to Amazon In the UK, to join Amazon’s mid-range delivery fleet for zero-emissions freight transport. The vehicles are fully electric and have a 37 tons MMACAmazon is the first medium-distance electric truck that Amazon operates in Europe.

These vehicles represent an important milestone in the electrification of the Amazon fleet, as they contribute to zero charge, which is Amazon’s goal to achieve. 50% of shipments will be net zero by 2030. The five vehicles will replace diesel trucks and will travel until 160 thousand kilometers It is fed only with renewable electricity, almost avoiding its emission into the atmosphere 170 tons of carbon dioxide.

The Electric DAF CF available as 4×2 tractor (MMAC: 37 tons) and as 6×2 rigid truck (MMA: 28 tons) with a directional traction axle, ensuring maximum maneuverability. electric motor 210 kW (240 kW peak power) It is powered by a set of batteries. 350 kWh (315 kWh real). It just takes 75 minutes For a full charge in a 250 kW charging station eligibility.