D23 Expo 2022: All Disney Live, Animation & Other Pixar News

In addition to the announcements made in the prequel to The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Come d’Incanto 2 and Hocus Pocus 2, several news were revealed during D23 Expo 2022. Below we show all the news of the first day of D23 dedicated to live action and animation from Disney.

Walt Disney Studios turned on the heat in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center, where thousands of fans gathered at D23 Expo 2022 to be the first to get big announcements, new details and future plans for Disney Live Action and Pixar. Disney Animation Studios.

Direct work from Disney

Peter Pan and Wendy It highlights iconic characters in a whole new way. Joining Billy on stage are cast members Alexander Moloney (Peter Pan), Ever Anderson (Wendy), Alyssa Wabantak (Tiger Lilly) and Captain Hook himself: Jude Law. The new film delves into the story of Wendy’s joining a boy who refuses to grow up on a magical journey to Neverland and reveals the story of the rivalry between Peter Pan and one of Disney’s most famous villains. The cast talked about what fans can expect from the new movie and shared an exclusive first look at the movie with D23 fans. Directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker, a live-action reinterpretation of the 1953 animated classic will be available on Disney+ in 2023.

boss Haunted Palace Justin Simien, who previously worked at Disneyland, spoke about the spooky adventure. Inspired by the classic theme park allure, Haunted Mansion tells of a woman and her son who connect with a variety of purported spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural intruders. Some of the film’s images were shared exclusively with the public at D23 Expo, then the queen of horror movies, Jamie Lee Curtis, was greeted unforgettablely aboard the classic haunted attraction wagon. Curtis plays Madame Liotta in the film set to be released next year.

snow white It is a lively reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale, with Rachel Ziegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the Queen, Snow White’s stepmother. The two film stars joined Bailey to talk about their roles and share a first look at the iconic characters in 2024, directed by Mark Webb, produced by Mark Platt and featuring new songs written by Tony, Grammy and Oscar Pasek & Paul.

Pixar

Filmmakers Peter Sohn and Dennis Rehm talked about it Racist, a new original feature film due to arrive in 2023. Son, who directed the film, shared the personal inspiration behind it: the story of immigrants pursuing their dreams in beautiful neighborhoods where languages ​​and cultures meet. The directors introduced the characters of Elemental, set in a city inhabited by fire, water, earth and air, living together. Ember is a stubborn and “enthusiastic” young woman, while Wade is a funny, rude and “going with the tide” man. Helping them come to life in the original is Lea Luis and Mamoudou Athi, who were warmly welcomed on stage in Hall D23. The audience got an exclusive look at the film and received a small poster featuring Ember and Wade.

managers win or lose Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates provided a deeper look at the first long-running Pixar series and what inspired it. Win or lose follows Pickles, a middle school mixed softball team, in the week before a league game. Each episode takes place in the same week, and highlights a different main character’s point of view – the players, their parents and the referee – which is reflected in a unique visual style. Hobson and Yates revealed that Will Forte would provide the voice of Coach Dan in the original version and shared a greeting from Forte recorded for the occasion, followed by an exclusive clip for fans. Win or Lose will be available on Disney+ in 2023.

After a light show and a menacing message saying “Bring Us Your Leader,” Docter welcomed director Adrien Molina and producer Mary Alice Drum to the stage to present original feature film projects, for the first time ever. ELIO original. In the story, Elio is a dreamy 11-year-old who is artistic, creative and always closed at home and finds it difficult to blend in with others. Meanwhile, Olga’s mom, who heads a top-secret military project, is working to decode a strange signal from outer space. But it is Elio who establishes the connection, teleports into space and is mistaken for the ambassador of Earth between the galaxies. America Ferrera, the original voice of the intelligent and super confident Olga, is invited to the stage with Jonas Kiprip, who always lends his voice to Elio in the original. Kibreab revealed to the public that the Elio will be launched in 2024.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Lee, director of creative at Walt Disney Animation Studios, received a standing ovation from fans who were thrilled to hear details of the studios’ plans for a full year of 100th anniversary celebrations.

“At Walt Disney Animation Studios, where it all began, on the eve of our centenary, we live this day as a privilege and a promise,” he told me. “It is an honor to be the custodian of a studio and dream that Walt and his brother Roy started a century ago. He promised to continue taking risks with our storytelling, exploring, expanding and turning the possible into reality, just as Walt did.”

Lee then went on to talk about the opportunities Disney + had created for Disney Animation, recalling the many titles that have hit the platform, including new series like Zootropolis +, which will debut on Disney+ on November 9. Fans were then able to watch the trailer for the new short series, return to the fast-paced city of mammals, and delve into the lives of some of the film’s most intriguing Academy Award-winning residents.

Coming to Disney+ in 2023 IWÁJÚ, a brand new original series created in collaboration with Kugali, an African entertainment company that produces comic books. Kogali filmmakers Olofikayo Zeke Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Tulu Olofoiko invited me to the theatre, where they presented the series’ Venue: A Love Letter to Lagos, Nigeria. Olofoiko and Ibrahim described Iwago World as a futuristic representation, a place full of colour, with unique visual elements and technological developments inspired by the spirit of Lagos, which is effectively divided into an island and part of the mainland, separated both by water and by socio-economic conditions. The coming-of-age story introduces Tula, a young heiress to a wealthy island, and her best friend Cole, a tech-savvy and self-made son. The makers of the film shared the first image from the series with fans.

Lee then spoke about the upcoming Disney Animation feature, introducing my director Strange world – mysterious world. Director Don Hall and co-director/screenwriter Qui Nguyen share their personal relationship with the film, which is about a wonderful family who must overcome their differences to save a mysterious world full of dangers and surprises. Audiences watched a new trailer for Disney’s 61st animated movie before the original voice cast members Gyllenhaal (Searcher Clade), Dennis Quaid (Jaeger Clade), Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) and Lucy Liu (Callisto Mal) joined in the celebration. . Fans also took a look at an action-packed sequence from the movie and got an exclusive poster. Produced by Roy Conli, Strange World – A Mysterious World also uses the original voice of Gabrielle Union (Meridian). The film will be released in Italian cinemas on November 23, 2022.

In the closing moment of the presentation, Lee returned to the stage to officially reveal his new original Disney animated film, desireTo be released in 2023 to mark the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding. A movie that could only come from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the epic animation feature is inspired by the studio’s film legacy and begs the question: “How did the wishing star, turned to by so many characters to express your own desire?” Directors Chris Buck and Vaughn Verasonthorne illustrated the story, which takes place in Rosas, the world of desires, where dreams can literally come true. The audience was introduced to 17-year-old Asha, an optimistic girl who is very intelligent and cares about her community. In a moment of despair, Asha throws a passionate request to the stars, which is fulfilled by a cosmic force, a small ball of boundless energy called a star. Together they face the most fearsome foes to save their community and prove that when a brave human’s will joins the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen. Actor Alan Tudyk joined the directors on stage to share an animated audition of his new character, a goat named Valentino. Buck, Verasonthorn, and Lee provided Asha’s original voice, actress Ariana DeBose, who blew up the stage by singing a new original song written by Julia Michaels, author of all songs on Wish. The captivating performance of Ariana Debos’ “More for Us” closed the show in typical Disney style. Lee is the film’s screenwriter, Peter del Vecho is the producer and Juan Pablo Reyes is the co-producer.



