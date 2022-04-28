cycling | Tour de Romandie: Cycling: Dylan Tunisia wins first stage of Romandie

As of: 04/27/2022 6:38 PM

Belgian professional rider Dylan Teunes also won the first stage of the six-day Romande Tour, a week after his victory in Fliche Walloon.

The 30-year-old from Team Bahrain Victorious won the 178km race from La Grande Beroche to Romont.

New to the first place is former World Trial Champion Rohan Dennis of Australia, who finished second that day. British frontrunner Ethan Hayter was forced to give up the overall lead after a mass crash on the field.

Over four minutes late for Schachmann

German professional cyclist Maximilian Schachmann lost a lot of time in his first race after recovering from illness. The German champion from Bora-hansgrohe finished the standings 4:33 minutes behind Teuns in 81st place. Up front, Schachmann finished fifth.

Schachmann’s teammate Felix Grosschartner (Austria) moved up to second overall by 16 seconds, tying with defending champion and former Tour de France winner Geirant Thomas of Wales.

The second stage, which covers 168 kilometers largely flat, begins and ends in Echalians on Thursday. On Saturday and Sunday the decision will be made on the overall victory in the mountains.

Source: sportschau.de