Cycling – Tirreno – Adriatico: Bauhaus wins the final stage – Sports

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO (AFP) – German runner Phil Bauhaus has won the final stage of the traditional Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race.

After 159 kilometers in San Benedetto del Tronto on the east coast of Italy, the 27-year-old pulled off a sprint ahead of Italian Giacomo Nizzolo and Caden Groves of Australia. For the Bauhaus, it was the first win of the season and the 18th success of his career.

“I feel unbelievable,” Bauhaus said. “I had a rough winter, but I knew I was in great shape. We knew there was a headwind along the stretch, so I hid for as long as I could.”

As in the previous year, Tadej Pojakar achieved the overall victory. A place in the peloton on the final stage was enough for the 23-year-old from Slovenia to secure his third win in the third race of the year. This means that the two-time Tour de France winner is one of the top favorites at the Milan-Sanremo Classic next Saturday.

Pogacar had practically made the overall victory in the penultimate stage perfect. With an attack 16 kilometers from the finish, he left the competition behind and won by a large margin over second round Jonas Weinggaard. The Dane was 1:52 minutes behind Pogacar in the final count.

