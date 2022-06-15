Cycling: South African Daryl Impey wins stage four of the Tour of Switzerland

And thefor South Africa Daryl Embi (Israel Premier Tech) imposed his speed to win the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, disputed between Grenchen and Brunnen, for a distance of 190.8 km, in which the British managed to keep the leader’s yellow jersey Stephen Williams (Muntasir Bahrain).

In a fast and contested race, Impey beat the Australian with a time of 4:14:09. Michael Matthews (bike exchange) and Danish Soren Craig Andersen (DSM), with Spanish Alex Aramburu Again among the first, the sixth seed.

Transition day, despite Sattel stopping near the finish line, was unable to block the enemy’s arrival, which the Briton Williams took advantage of, was happy to wear the yellow jersey for another day, maintaining a 6 and 7 second advantage over the Dane Andreas Kron (Loto Soudal) and the daughters of Ineos Geraint Thomas.

Four days says nothing in the general rankings, all the favorites gather in 10 seconds including Kuus, Vlasov, Adam Yates, Sergio Higuita and Remco Evenepoel.

British Matthew Holmes (Loto Soudal) Norwegian Marcus Holgarard (Trek-Segafredo) and the Belgian Jimmy Janssens Alpecin-Fenix ​​revived the theater with a futile escape that did not achieve his goal. Together they crossed the Kappelen line (3., 3.4 km by 5.5%) by 4 minutes, but in Suttel, already near the finish line, they succumbed to the momentum of the peloton.

A rare 3 kilometers from the port, Short but requires 9 percent slopeThe large group gathered again. The rhythm and the first skirmishes of the Emirates, Groupama and Israel showed the intent to appease a last-minute surprise or a fast sprint that became more and more.

attacks Sebastian Reichbach From afar, he opened a gap, but the Swiss immediately realized that it would not be his glory day. The enemy’s protocol was set up for the will to explode on the finish line.

This Thursday the fifth stage is disputed between Ambri and Novazano, 190.1 kilometres.