Cycling: Olympic champion Kissenhofer starts at Vuelta

At the Vuelta, the overall rating is not an issue for them. “Because of the team’s experience in the first stage,” Kissenhofer explained. “I will try to get some good results in the mountain stages.” The mathematician, who lives in Lausanne but comes from Niederkrostten (Lower Austria), also explained her priorities in other respects: “For me, it’s not just the World Tour race. I take the other races very seriously.”

Australia and France

After the Vuelta, Kiesenhofer had two more races planned this year: on the one hand, a single test for the World Championship on September 19 in Australia, and on October 16, the Chrono des Nations timed trial in France to complete the season. By the way, only the World Cup in August 2023 in Glasgow will be decisive for the national venues of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. There are still ten national places to be awarded.

Annemiek van Vleuten will likely be the favorite again at the Vuelta. The 39-year-old could also win the Vuelta after the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. Unlike the men’s, the women’s Vuelta does not yet have a privileged position, because there are other rounds at the same time.