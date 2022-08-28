Cycling – Meiningen – Ewan wins first stage of Tour Germany – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

MEININGEN (AFP) – Caleb Ewan won the first stage of the Tour of Germany. The candidate from Australia won the sprint race in Meiningen on Thursday against Italian Jonathan Milan. In the 171.7 kilometer stage that started in Weimar, Max Kanter finished third, ahead of Felix Gross.

Italian Filippo Ganna continues to lead the overall standings. The world champion in the trials outperforms Dutchman Bok Mollema by two and three seconds ahead of AC Milan and defending champion Nils Polit.

The man from Cologne has a good chance to take over the leader’s shirt on Friday. At a distance of 200.7 kilometers from Meiningen to Marburg, two climbs must be mastered on the last lap, which is why it is unlikely to finish the sprint quickly. The tour ends on Sunday in Stuttgart.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220825-99-515153 / 2