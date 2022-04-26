Cycling: Felix Groschartner starts at Stade Romande with third place

Vienna – Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:52 pm
Professional cyclist Felix Groschartner started the 75th round of the Romandy Tour on Tuesday with third place.
The 28-year-old from Upper Austria (Bora) had to concede defeat to Britain’s Ethan Hayter (+10sec) and former world champion Rohan Dennis of Australia (+6) at a distance of 5.12km in Lausanne. Haiter native Gerant Thomas shared fourth place with Groschartner.
Two other Austrians Hermann Bernsteiner (Bahrain, +25) and Patrick Konrad (Bora, +34) finished 52nd and 93rd respectively, cutting the first stage of Wednesday’s six-day 178km WorldTour from La Grande Beroche to Romont. The race ends on Sunday in Villars.
Text source: APA ©
