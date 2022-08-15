Cycling – Dumoulin retires with immediate effect – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Hamburg (dpa) – Dutch world class cyclist Tom Dumoulin has ended his career with immediate effect. The 31-year-old originally wanted to finish this season and start at the World Championships in Australia in September.

“The tank is empty, the legs are heavy and the exercises are not working as well as I would have liked,” Dumoulin wrote on Instagram. Two months ago, he announced that he would retire from the sport at the end of the year.

Dumoulin had his most successful year in 2017, when he won the Giro d’Italia and gold in individual and group trials at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, the Dutchman won the silver medal in the individual race against the clock. Already in 2020, he felt overwhelmed and exhausted.

