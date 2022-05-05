Cycling – Buchmann before the start of the Giro: We must “pass without bad luck” – Sports

Budapest (AFP) – For professional cyclist Emmanuel Buchmann, the Giro d’Italia’s first success will be “without falling or getting sick”.

After his fourth Tour de France was rocked repeatedly by falls and illnesses in recent years, he now wants to finish the Tour without problems.

“The years are not completely wasted either. I also learned a lot in the two years. But in terms of results, not much has changed. I still usually have a few good years ahead of me. I’m still excited. Now I must,” Buchmann said at a press conference a day before the start in Budapest. To take it with no luck. Then I’ll be satisfied.” The man from Allgäu starts the race with Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) and Jai Hindley (Australia) as the equal leader.

Leonard Kamna, who should also look for his chance to win the day, has a special role. “When I’m in a breakup, there’s always a chance to win. My goal is to go on stage hunting,” said the former Tour de France stage winner, “very excited” about the Giro. It remains unclear if Kamna will also take part in the tour. With Buchmann, it comes down to the fact that he is still competing in the Vuelta a España.

