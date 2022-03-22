Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Netflix publishes a synopsis of the anime

Through a social post, Netflix published the first synopsis of Cyberpunk EdgerunnersAnime based on the game Cyberpunk 2077 movie to Projekt RED CD.

The animated series was announced about 2 years ago studio player (Promare, Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia) and was produced by the streaming giant.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Summary

The summary, which we can read below, has arrived online in a tweet from one of Netflix’s official profiles.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated series that follows the story of a street boy trying to survive in a future city obsessed with technology and body modification. He has nothing to lose, he has chosen to become a warrior, a mercenary outlaw also known as Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners details

output from Cyberpunk Edgerunners He has been working since 2018 with CD Projekt RED who used the same creative team that worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and of course Cyberpunk 2077.

Hiroyuki Imachi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series with the help Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), Creative Director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill) character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) E Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia). To take care of the scenario will be Yoshiki United States of America (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) e Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare), while the soundtrack will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (the silent Hill).