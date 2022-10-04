CyberGhost: Follow the F1 2022 races via a VPN

Do you still remember the 2021 World Championship race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen? Then you know you definitely can’t miss the Grand Prix 2022.

If you travel abroad, you may miss out on the whole show. Many TV channels broadcast the races live and for free, but they are not available worldwide due to broadcast restrictions. This means that you may be geo-blocked from subscribing to the broadcast.

The solution? use CyberGhost VPN And use your broadcast subscription wherever you want. CyberGhost VPN hides your IP address and changes your connection to make it look like you’re at home. In other words, you can still watch Grand Prix broadcasts on your favorite streaming services.

Check out the following step-by-step guides to help you stream the 2022 Formula 1 races for free.

Watch Formula 1 for free on ORF or ServusTV with a VPN:

1. Get CyberGhost VPN

2. Connect to a server location in Austria

3. Go to your favorite site (ORF or ServusTV) and stream Formula 1!

Watch Formula 1 for free on ABC with a VPN:

1. Install CyberGhost VPN

2. Connect to a server location in the United States

3. Go to the ABC website and follow the races!

Watch Formula 1 for free on Channel 4 with a VPN:

1. Subscribe to CyberGhost VPN

2. Connect to UK server site

3. Go to Channel 4’s website and enjoy the races!

Watch Formula 1 for free on C8 with a VPN:

1. Get CyberGhost VPN

2. Connect to a server location in France

3. Go to the C8 page and start watching!

Watch Formula 1 for free on RTL Zwee with a VPN:

1. Install CyberGhost VPN

2. Connect to a server location in Luxembourg

3. Go to the RTL Zwee website and stream safely!

If you are broadcasting the Grand Prix in a foreign language, you can access live coverage of BBC Radio 5 Listen to the races. This way you can hear British commentary while the races are broadcast for free.

You can also watch F1 races safely through paid streaming subscription services like Hulu, Sling TV, and FuboTV. Simply install CyberGhost VPN and connect to a server location in the US. Then go to your Hulu, Sling TV, or FuboTV account and sign in. That’s it, you’re good to go.

Don’t know when the races will be broadcast live? Watch the 2022 Formula 1 racing calendar so you don’t miss out:

dates F1 Grand Prix Site

March 20 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix the two seas

March 27 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Saudi Arabia

April 10 2022 Australian Grand Prix Australia

April 24, 2022 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Italia

May 08, 2022 Grand Prix in Miami United State

May 22 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Spain

May 29, 2022 Grand Prix of Monaco Monaco

June 12 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan

June 19, 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Canada

July 03, 2022 British Grand Prix Great Britain

10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Austria

24 July 2022 French Grand Prix France

August 28, 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Belgium

04 September 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Dutch

September 11, 2022 Italian Grand Prix Italia

October 02 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore

October 09 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Japan

October 23, 2022 United States Grand Prix United State

October 30, 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Mexico

November 13, 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Brazil

November 20 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix



Other advantages that CyberGhost VPN brings

CyberGhost VPN has unique servers optimized for live streaming for flawless connections to various streaming platforms, such as ORF, ServusTV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV and more. These servers are exclusively for traffic, so nothing stands in the way of a streaming marathon. Also, the IT team checks these servers daily to ensure that you do not face any IP address ban.

CyberGhost VPN never limits your bandwidth, so you can stream as many shows as you want. You can also access 10Gbps servers to watch 4K videos.

CyberGhost VPN helps you unblock F1 streams at school or work. Network administrators have been known to block access to streaming services to reduce online distraction. CyberGhost VPN encrypts your internet traffic with the latest 256-bit AES encryption, so no one can decrypt what you’re doing online, not even network administrators. This means that you have the freedom to follow all F1 races in a safe and private manner.

You can also use your Improve connection speedIf you are experiencing throttling of your ISP’s content. Your ISP may intentionally slow you down to save bandwidth. In short, you may experience video interruptions and slow loading times. Encryption prevents your ISP from seeing your Internet traffic. This means that it cannot throttle your connection, so you can watch videos without buffering.

Do you like sports documentaries? Simply open CyberGhost VPN and connect to Netflix’s streaming-optimized servers to watch Icarus, Peaks, Sunderland’ Til I Die, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, The Last Dance, The Dawn Wall and Losers.

