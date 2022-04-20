Cyber ​​Wow April 2022 | when is | Tips | Recommendations | WHAT YOU SHOULD NEVER DO IF YOU BUY ONLINE | cyber security | Technique

The online shopping They are becoming more and more frequent in our daily lives; However, as these cases grow, so do cases of cafe attack It ends with stealing money from bank accounts or, at worst, extorting victims.

According to the calculations of the High-Tech Crime Investigation Division (Divindat) of the Philippine National Police, criminal organizations can obtain, in a single day, up to 100,000 Sudanese pounds for virtual fraud.

Although this number is alarming, Cyber ​​security experts agree that the key to avoiding becoming a victim of this type of theft is “critical thinking.”. This applies when we enter our credit card details prior to a purchase, as well as when we are about to click on any link or open an attachment in an email.

What you should never do if you buy online

Below is a series of recommendations made to El Comercio by experts from police, IBM and Indecopi.

1. Don’t trust a webpage without first checking its URL

Cybercriminals create web pages similar to those of well-known companies. That’s why, before buying, specify that the web has a security lock and store name inside its web address (URL), as well as secure electronic payment mechanisms. Fake websites often offer non-existent products to steal money or personal and financial credentials.

Don’t trust a webpage without first checking its URL. (Photo: Pixabay)

2. Don’t immediately trust “cool” offers or promotions

If something looks fishy, ​​it could be a scam. Remember, if it’s too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

3. Don’t download an app without reviewing the comments first

Fraudulent apps and web pages are hard to spot. When prompted to download an app, review the user’s feedback regarding the app. Seeing the date these comments were posted can also save you from scams.

Cybercriminals look for any failure to steal your data. (Photo: Bill Hinton/Getty Images)

4. Don’t trust any text message

There are cases where cybercriminals send countless alerts about suspicious purchases or transactions and ask users of banks and services to carry out actions through fraudulent phone numbers and links. The best thing in these cases is direct communication with the companies that ask us.

5. Do not trust the phone’s caller ID

Many criminals have access to CallerID Spoofing technology that makes a phone number look like the number they want. So, they can pretend they’re calling you from a phone number you usually trust, like your bank.

Electronic security. (Photo: Getty Images)

6. Do not use unknown WiFi networks

Avoid connecting to free, unknown or unsecured (free) WiFi networks. Two examples of secure networks are the WiFi in your home or business. Shopping mall or cafeteria WiFi is not the best alternative to buying online. You can use their network to browse and search for products at good prices, but not to make a purchase. Criminals can get hold of the data you enter over unprotected networks.