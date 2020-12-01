Cyber ​​Monday prepares to set a record for online retail sales in the US

<br /></p><p>



File photo: Amazon workers do their jobs inside the Amazon Online Fulfillment Center on Monday in Robinsville, New Jersey, USA, December 2, 2019. Reuters / Lucas Jackson India Top News

Aishwarya Venugopal







(Reuters) – Cyber ​​Monday is set to become the largest online shopping day ever in the United States, raising up to $ 11.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic urges consumers to stay home and go online to meet holiday shopping needs.

The strong performance comes despite nearly two months of shows since Amazon.com Inc held its Prime Day sales event in October, as retailers seek to make up for business lost during malls and store closures this year due to COVID-19.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics show that their Thanksgiving weekend promotions wrap up between $ 10.8 billion and $ 11.4 billion.

While that was down from the previous estimate of $ 12.7 billion, it still easily overtakes this year’s Black Friday figure of $ 9 billion, which was the strongest Black Friday online sales result so far, plus Monday’s total. Mail $ 9.4 last year. Billion.

Taylor Shriner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said consumers are likely to continue that spending as well.

“While the coronavirus, elections and uncertainty about stimulus packages have affected consumers’ shopping behaviors and made this year an unprecedented year in e-commerce, we expect to see ongoing e-commerce sales and record-breaking from now until Christmas,” Schreiner said in his book. . Declaration.

Adobe said the best-selling items include hoverboards, TVs from LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, AirPods from Apple Inc and watches and Nintendo Switch.

Amazon, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced shift away from physical stores, had no major technical glitches during the day.

Bill Hoon, 49, a cook in Crawfordsville, Indiana, said Amazon was still drawing his business despite offers from other companies.

He said, “I go online a little bit and look around and do some comparison shopping, but Amazon is pretty much ahead of everything.”

Amazon alone needed to add hundreds of thousands of employees to its listings to meet the demand for home delivery during the pandemic. Its sales in the third quarter jumped 37% to $ 96.1 billion.