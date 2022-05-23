Cute attackers: a flock of kangaroos causes a strange interruption in the third division match!

Animal space storm! Several kangaroos jumped onto the field during the Australian third tier match between Tujiranong United and Wagga City Wanderers.

Several kangaroos jumped on the field during the match. © Screenshot / Twitter / futboltrotters



Attacking the pitch has almost become the norm in world football these days, but no one in the capital, Canberra, expected such an unusual invasion of turf.

The players and spectators were amazed when a large group of kangaroos suddenly jumped onto the field. The referee immediately stopped the match, but the marsupials were not moved by the referee’s whistle or the flag-waving of the assistant referee.

“Our match over the weekend temporarily saw some extra players on the pitch, with green kangaroos having some fun during the confrontation,” a Tujiranong spokesperson said afterwards. Daily Star.

Despite the bizarre interruption, the hosts clearly won the match 6:1. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the animal’s escape movement.