Cuernavaca receives the Ambassador of the United Kingdom

This afternoon the mayor of Cuernavaca, Jose Luis Oriostegui Salgadohe is Welcome to John BenjaminUK Ambassador to Mexico.

Similarly, Oriostegui Salgado explained it This visit took place at the request of a group of cyclists from the city for A call by the United Kingdom for cycling.

So the mayor of the capital announced that Cuernavaca is the only city in Morelos which has been awarded the consultancy privilege for commuting by bike, Which he highlighted as a relevant fact.

in his speech, John Benjamin thanked everyone who made his visit to the state capital possible, So he hopes this won’t be the only time he goes to Cuernavaca. Similarly, the ambassador reported that He had the opportunity to learn about the industrial and commercial activity of the urban areaIn addition to Reaffirming the links between Cuernavaca and the United Kingdom.

Finally, the English President expressed the hope that he would be present at Inauguration of work to be carried out on Avenida Palmyra, where a bike lane will be developed More than three kilometers away.