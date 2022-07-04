Cuban Mina flies in Switzerland

Cuban athlete Rainier Mina entered the top ten in history in the 200m test

Mina became the first Cuban man to break the 20-second barrier in the 200 metres, winning the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, with legal winds (1.2 m/s) and Exciting 19.63. In second place came Zizi from France with 19.97, while Filippo Tortue took third place with a score of 20.15.

19″ 63 wall 200m from Reynier Mena (CUB) to La Chaux-de-Fonds 🤯🤯🤯 10E PERF MONDIALE ALL-TIME (wind + 1.5 m/sec) pic.twitter.com/IEtRQcc3an – ATHLE.ch (ATHLE_ch) 3 July 2022

At the same meeting, the 25-year-old Mina also fell under 10 seconds in the 100m for the first time, posting a personal best of 9.99 to finish second behind Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon at 9.96. Once again, France’s Zize was third with a score of 9.99.

The 25-year-old Cuban’s record put him third in the 200m season classification, surpassed only by Americans Irion Knighton (19.49sec) and Noah Lyles (19.61sec). In addition, he enters the club selected for the fastest 10 men for the dual hectometry distance.

Remember, Mina will not be at the World Championships in Eugene, US, due to his separation from the Cuban Athletics Federation.