Cuban Foreign Minister arrives in Chile to attend the inauguration of Gabriel Borek – Juventud Rebeldi

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla announced today that his country and Chile have confirmed their desire to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between them.

On the social network Twitter, Rodriguez Parilla reported that he had a meeting with the chancellor appointed by the country’s new government, Antonia Origola Nogueira, who reiterated his congratulations for the new position.

“I had a meeting with Antonia Origola Nogueira, to whom I reiterated our congratulations on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile. We affirm the will to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries,” the Cuban president wrote.

This morning, the head of Cuban diplomacy arrived in the Chilean capital to participate in the presidential leadership transfer ceremony, in which Gabriel Borek Fonte will take office.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodriguez Barilla will lead the delegation that will represent the island at the event, scheduled for March 11.