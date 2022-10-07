Cuban cyclist Arlenes Sierra wraps up the season in the Swiss Alps

Cuban Arlenes Sierra, the best female road cyclist in the Americas for the past decade, will end the 2022 competitive calendar this weekend in the Tour de Romandía in her campaign with Team Movistar.

“An unforgettable year is coming to a close. Team Movistar is putting the final touch on style, with the final round of the WorldTour, in the 2022 Grand Tours, of nearly thirty successes, touching heaven. And they did so with their first visit to Switzerland, to play the inaugural edition of The Tour de Romande which, despite its late position in the calendar, will offer the toughest high-altitude finish of the entire campaign.” The official web site.

And in support of Van Vleuten, Sierra will again compete in the formation completed by Jelena Eric, Spain’s Sheila Gutierrez and Sara Martin.

The most conspicuous line-up in their last race finished fifth for the Cuban on Tuesday in the Tre Valli Varesine, a UCI Class 1.1 professional race in Italy.

Sierra was the first Tre Valli Varesine champion in 2021 and entered that race after finishing fourth in the Giro dell’Emilia.

Lausanne, Freiburg and Geneva will be the scene of the Tour de Romandie from tomorrow through Sunday, in three stages of 134.4, 104.5 and 147.6 kilometers at steep slopes and altitudes of more than 2,000 metres.