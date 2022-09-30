Cuba: The army takes to the streets to quell protests in different cities | Video clips | Globalism

The cuban army They took to the streets on Thursday, September 29 at night, and there were reports of protests in several cities on the island. This was stated by Agustín Antonetti, Director of Latin America Watch on his official Twitter account.

The Cuban dictatorship has just brought the army into the streets. They have cut off the internet all over the country. “Protests have been reported in different cities,” Antonetti said.

Cuba was affected by prolonged power outages due to system failures after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Some citizens recorded the deployment of army personnel from their homes, while others went out to protest in the streets against the government of Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“We are really tired. They said that this problem (widespread power outages) will be resolved until Monday. Today is Thursday and then the food (…) will be thrown out for waste,” student Laura Mujica, 20, told AFP.

“The women decided to go out to the streets and empower us and protest so that they can get us” in the electricity, she said, looking at the electric company’s trucks.

Internet service has been cut off in Havana. Meanwhile, sectors such as Cerro and Arroyo Narango are experiencing protests. VPI TV reports that other areas, such as San Francisco de Paula, will join the demonstrations with fryers, “mainly to reject the lack of electricity.”

Until this news closed, neither President Diaz-Canel nor the Cuban government had spoken.

“The people are crying out for freedom! Your gangs can’t silence the noise of so many voices, Miguel Diaz-Canel. And no matter how many blows you send, the Cuban has written in his soul the desire for a free and prosperous country without the Castro family and his followers,” said journalist Mario J. Benton, on his social networks, in this regard.