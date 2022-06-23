Cuba supports Argentina’s legitimate claim to the Malvinas Islands

This was expressed by the Adviser to the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, America Fernandez, during the debate on the question of the Malvinas Islands, in the Special Committee on Decolonization.

The diplomat noted that there are already 39 resolutions adopted on this issue in that committee, in addition to 11 resolutions passed by the General Assembly.

The Cuban representative emphasized that the legitimate claim of Argentina had enjoyed the support of the Latin American and Caribbean community as well as many regional groups over the years.

Likewise, he called for a negotiated, just and final solution to the question of Malvinas in the shortest possible time, taking into account respect for the territorial integrity of Argentina.

As he emphasized, resolving such a conflict would liberate another territory from colonialism in Latin America.

Resolution 2065 (XX), adopted by the General Assembly nearly six decades ago, defines the question of the Malvinas Islands as a sovereignty dispute between Argentina, the United Kingdom of Malvinas, South Georgia, the South Sandwich and the surrounding maritime areas.

This document also states that this dispute must be resolved through negotiations between the two countries, taking into account the basic provisions and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations and resolutions issued in this regard by the General Assembly.

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, it is urgent that the UK comply with UN resolutions and return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful and final solution.

He pointed out that Buenos Aires is demanding London to abandon its reservation policy, and has repeatedly condemned the British military presence in the Malvinas Islands, the illegal exploration and exploitation of its natural resources, and violations of United Nations provisions.

Cafiero stressed that this year marks four decades of conflict in the South Atlantic and this means that everything related to the Malvinas Islands has a special scope.

