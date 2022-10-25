Cuba reported a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in the east of the island on the seventh of the year

This content was published on Oct 25, 2022 – 15:35

HAVANA, Oct 25 (EFE) – The Cuban Seismograph recorded a 4.3-magnitude earthquake Tuesday in eastern Guantanamo province, with no human or material damage so far.

The foundation explained that the epicenter of the earthquake, which can be perceived at 04:53 local time (08:53 GMT), was at a depth of 7 kilometers and is located 42 kilometers southwest of Caimanera in the province of Guantanamo.

“Reports of the feeling have been received from several places in the city of Santiago de Cuba (east) and from the town of Caymanera,” he said.

The entity’s report published on its website states that this is the seventh earthquake felt so far this year.

The latter was felt on September 24 in the eastern province of Granma.

Last year, 20 earthquakes were reported in Cuba, most of them in the eastern region of the island, the region with the greatest tidal activity.

Cuba is located in an area stretching from the Dominican Republic to Mexico where different tectonic fault systems converge and have significant seismic activity. EFE

lbp / jce / rrt

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.