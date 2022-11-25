Cuba reiterates its support for education, science and culture

He emphasized that in Cuba, special importance is given to these three sectors, with a large budget, and that, along with health, they have a fundamental impact on the progress of society and are inseparable from human liberation.

He stressed that “education, science and culture, the pillars that support the work of the OEI, can and should change the world, because they are the basis for peace and sustainable development, along with cooperation and solidarity between our two countries.” Both are necessary and indispensable.” He considered that the General Assembly provides an ideal opportunity to define new goals and objectives of action for the benefit of more and more people and that Cuba shares the expectations of the Office of International Education for investment in these sectors.

Diaz-Canel made it clear in his virtual letter that this purpose is the basis for the broad program of social, educational, scientific and cultural transformations that are being carried out in Cuba and that are in accordance with the principles and objectives defended by the Bureau of International Education.

He warned that this is being done despite the negative impact on these activities of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years, and intensified to the extreme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, he expressed his satisfaction with the prospective opening of the office of the Organization of Ibero-American States in Havana, which he considered would mark the beginning of a new and higher phase of work for the benefit of Cuba and other peoples. Ibero-America.

The President affirmed that Cuba is committed to promoting pluralism, solidarity cooperation and the search for coordinated and innovative solutions to the problems of our time, while contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Never before – he accurately noted – “Unity, solidarity and cooperation have been so crucial in ensuring a better destiny for present and future generations.”

memory / rc