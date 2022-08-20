Cuba received 834,891 international visitors in the first seven months of this year

At the end of last July, Cuba took another step to reach the first million tourists, as it received 834,891 tourists, The National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) reported 693,592 more international visitors compared to the same period last year.

The ONEI publication highlights that among the major exporting countries are Canada, the United States, Spain, Russia, Germany, England, France, Italy and Mexico.

Overall, during the first seven months of the year, 1,200,580 travelers visited the largest of the Antilles, an increase of 552.3% over the same stage in 2021.

This year, Cuba aspires to reach the number of 2.5 million touristsIt is a goal that the authorities did not give up, despite the limited time to achieve it, and the recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic is not reaching the expected levels.

This is a vital sector of the island, providing new foreign currency to the economy that is badly needed, according to the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, before Parliament last July.

The ONEI report takes into account the following:

Traveler: Any person traveling between two or more different countries. If a person moves outside their country of residence, they are considered international, regardless of the reason for the trip or mode of transportation.

International Visitors: Persons who visit a country other than the one in which they have their usual place of residence for a period not exceeding one year, and whose main reason will be leisure, entertainment, business or any other personal reason, and not to engage in a remunerated activity in the country visited.

(with information from Prensa Latina)