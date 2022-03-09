Cuba has ratified the Commitment to the Sustainable Development of the Caribbean

SAN JOSE, March 8 (Princea Latina) Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Deborah Rivas endorsed here today Cuba’s full commitment to the sustainable development of the Caribbean.

Speaking at the discussion table on natural disasters and asymmetry in climate change in the Caribbean, at the 5th Latin American and Caribbean Forum on Sustainable Development, Rivas also expressed Cuba’s support for the first Caribbean initiative of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The Cuban Deputy Minister stressed that this initiative puts the countries of the Caribbean at the center of the discussion and regional efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda, in line with the principle of leaving no one behind.

Costa Rica is hosting this fifth Forum by holding the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean from August 2020 until next October.

“For the case of SIDS and predominantly middle-income countries, there is an unfair split in the Caribbean for being the region that suffers the most from the effects of climate change and those that contribute the least to it,” Handle.

Rivas said that at the recent International Conference on Financing the Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula of Haiti, the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, indicated the responsibility and moral obligation of the international community regarding the eventual transformation of the state of the Republic of Haiti. Haitian people.

Likewise, Diaz-Canel continued, noting the importance of providing substantive and honest cooperation, not only for the reconstruction of some areas, but also for the comprehensive promotion of sustainable development throughout Haiti.

The Deputy Minister addressed the invitation of the President of Cuba to all Caribbean countries, whose transformational recovery will require weak effort and international support from the rest of the region’s countries to overcome their gaps and enhance their resilience in the face of the outside world. Shocks such as those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

In this regard, Rivas noted that “Cuba ratifies its will and commitment to continue supporting the development of its Caribbean brothers, sharing what it has and not what is left, through South-South and triangular cooperation, as well as North-South cooperation. “South”.

He noted that in the face of the epidemiological and health emergency in this subregion, his country will continue medical cooperation and support to vaccinate the population of the Caribbean against Covid-19, through advice and provision of Cuban vaccines Abdallah, Soberana 02 and Soprana Plus.

He explained that in the face of the effects of climate change, Cuba has made available its modest resources and capabilities, especially with regard to disaster risk reduction, which is a priority issue in the framework of cooperation with the United Nations for the period 2020-2024 and national. Economic and social development plan until 2030.

He said that transformational recovery for resilient, inclusive and sustainable development in the Caribbean was a vital issue and could not wait any longer.

“With Cuba they can always count and we hope that our invitation will contribute to the international community and our regional partners understanding the urgency of this issue,” he praised.