Cuba and China: An Example of Mutual Aid

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will begin its working sessions on October 16. Regarding this important event, we spoke with Wang Yulin, general director of the Fifth Bureau of the International Administration of that party organization, who recently concluded a visit to our country.

He arrived in our country in complicated days, marked by the recovery phase after the passage of Hurricane Ian. How did you feel? What distinguishes your work schedule in Cuba?

– We have come to Cuba invited to participate in the first meeting of the publications of the left parties and movements that have been postponed. I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the Cuban comrades for continuing this kind invitation to the Communist Party of China despite these difficult times.

“We arrived on October 4 and had several meetings with comrades responsible for the various departments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba: international relations, economic productivity, the Office of Attention to the UJC and mass organizations. We were able to visit the Ñico López Party High School and the Fidel Castro Ruz Center.

“During these meetings and talks, we were able to touch upon and agree on issues of strengthening the traditional friendship between Cuba and China, cooperative relations and intensifying party-to-party relations, as well as people-to-people communication.”

“We are very pleased with the tangible results of these meetings and, moreover, we attended very well. That is why I would like to reiterate our sincere gratitude to our colleagues from Cuba.”

Our parties, governments and peoples maintain historical relations, so what is the way forward in the future?

Cuba was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with China in Latin America and is the only socialist country in the Western Hemisphere. In more than 60 years of relations, our countries have progressed side by side, side by side along the road of construction. Socialist with its own characteristics and supportive of each other in matters of primary interest, they cooperate closely in both the international and regional stages.

Cuba and China are two examples of mutual assistance among developing countries, cooperation and solidarity among socialist countries. We are good friends, partners and brothers.

The development of bilateral relations is also inseparable from the attention of senior leaders. The General Secretary of the CPC and President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, has visited Cuba several times at different stages and attended the visits of senior leaders, both from the state and from the CPC, and in recent years exchanges between our General Secretary and First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee , Diaz-Canel.

“We can say that relations between our parties are essential to the development of binational companies and we want to deepen exchanges from one party to another.”

What do you think of the challenges and threats of today’s world?

The world is witnessing transcendental changes that have never been seen before, there are many conflicts and acts of domination re-emerging, and the COVID-19 epidemic has not completely passed, and in this context I believe that developing countries such as China and Cuba should strengthen unity to face these challenges together.

“We are two socialist countries under the leadership of the Communist Parties and in the more than 60 years of the Cuban Revolution, we have noticed that Cuba has made important achievements – both economically and socially – and I am sure that under the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party, the directions of the Eighth Congress, the Cuban people and government will achieve even greater successes. In building socialism with Cuban characteristics, and in the process Cuba will enjoy the solidarity and support of the Party, the government and the Chinese people.

We will also continue to support Cuba in its just struggle for independence, sovereignty and national dignity, in the face of foreign interference.”

The 20th CPC Congress is coming, how does China prepare for this important event?

The Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China begins on October 16 and we have elected 2,296 delegates out of nearly 97 million combatants. It will be an account of the work of the past five years and will summarize the important achievements and valuable experiences of the past decade: what China has achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

This Congress will also establish important policies and guidelines for the future development of the country and for the party itself. So it is of great importance, not only for China, but also for the whole world.”

(taken from PCC site)