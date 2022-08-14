Cryptocurrency maker Tornado Cash has arrested its creator in the Netherlands

Dutch authorities said on Friday they had arrested a 29-year-old suspected developer of cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, which the United States put on its sanctions list this week.

Tornado Cash is believed to have been used to hide billions of remittances, including by North Korean hackers, leading to the sanctions issued by the United States on Monday.

The online service provides a way to increase the privacy of digital transactions by masking the sender and receiver of cryptocurrency transactions.

Tornado Cash is one of the most important cryptocurrency mixes that the US Treasury has stated is problematic.

Since its creation in 2019, Tornado has been accused of laundering $7 billion worth of virtual money, according to the Dutch Attorney General’s Office, for major fraud, environmental crime and asset confiscation (FIOD).

Asked for comment, Tornado Cash remained silent.

FIOD said Wednesday that the man’s name was not named and he was arrested in Amsterdam. The “money hacked from a group believed to be linked to North Korea” is just one example of illegal transactions that may have facilitated. He was accused of money laundering.

The document added that in June, FIOD’s Financial Advanced Cyber ​​Team launched a criminal investigation into Tornado Cash. Tornado Cash has also been used to hide huge amounts of illicit funds, especially those stolen (online) from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prosecutors have not ruled out other arrests.

The commission has frozen US holdings of a cryptocurrency mixer effective Monday, and Americans are prohibited from doing business with the company.