Sport Oliver Kreuzer, Managing Director of Karlsruhe, will remain loyal to the people of Baden for the next three years. And he wants to downsize the team.

Oliver Kreuzer has extended his participation in Karlsruher SC until 2025. The 56-year-old has signed a new contract. The original working paper was dated 2023.

The former professional returned to the wildlife park in December 2016 and has since become responsible for the entire Blue and White Sports District.

“With a re-emergence in 2019 and three stays since then, we have achieved our sporting goals in the past four years,” Crozier was quoted as saying in a club statement. “At the same time, we are also constantly developing the sports district in the joint Kuwait City in terms of people and infrastructure in order to maintain our competitive edge and lay the foundation for a successful future.”

Kreuzer wants to reduce the KSC team further in the current transfer window. “Our team currently has 31 players, so we would like to dispense with one or two,” the 56-year-old told German news agency dpa on Monday. “Luca Boulay, Felix Irorer and Kylian Jacob are among the candidates being considered. If another player comes to us who, in his opinion, has little playing time, we are certainly willing to talk. If all the players are fit., we have a few staff in Central Defense.

Due to the numerous injury-related absences, KSC escalated their defense over the summer and brought in Florian Palace from Erzgebirge Aue and Stefan Ambrosius from Hamburger SV, among others. Once the injured Christophe Kobald and Daniel O’Shaughnessy are ready to act again, the battle for places in defense escalates once again.