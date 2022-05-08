Cross-country at Albstadt – Schurter second at Pidcock – Keller fifth – Sport

Nino Schurter finished second in cross-country with confident Tom Bedcock (GBR) winning at Albstadt in southern Germany.

Alessandra Keeler finished fifth in the women’s race as the best Swiss.

Jolanda Nef (9) and Sina Fry (10) are among the top ten drivers. The victory goes to Rebecca McConnell from Australia.

The second lap increase in speed should be enough for 22-year-old Tom Bidcock to celebrate his second World Cup victory at Albstadt on his fourth appearance at an Olympic distance.

With the sovereign success of the British Olympic champion, Nino Schurter also managed to impress. The man from Graubünden stayed comfortably in the chase group throughout the race and beat his last opponent, Vlad Daskalo (Roma), on the last lap. And so Schurter defends his progress in the World Cup as a whole. In eighth place, Filippo Colombo also introduced a Swiss exclamation point.

Fluffier flows again after blemish

The race went less well to Mathias Flückiger. Car number 13 was bringing him bad luck. Driving into the chase group, the man from Bern had to deal with a hole on the penultimate lap and was out of decision. In the end, he finished thirteenth in front of the Swiss trio of Marcel Guerini, Thomas Litcher and Andre Frischknecht.

Reda Keeler the Great

For the women, it also briefly looked as if he was on the cusp of a podium finish – she would have been the first Swiss woman to have competed in a World Cup final in nearly three years: two laps before the finish, Alessandra Keeler, who was there. The trio, stalked to that point, briefly paused their limbs.

Although the 26-year-old had to let her rivals pass again to the finish, with fifth place she was equal to the second best result of her career at the World Cup, and therefore she was allowed to participate in the Top 5 Drivers Awards. It was a relief that in the previous season she had missed, among other things, Olympic qualification.

Up front, Rebecca McConnell, the leader in the World Cup as a whole, showed a show of strength. The Australian pulled out with Swede Jenny Resveds early and finally distanced himself from the last contender to claim victory of the day in a fourth-round climb. Returning Risveds should be content with a second place in her first race of the season at an Olympic distance as 22-year-old Austrian Mona Mitrowalner with her first podium appearance and third place.

Strong result for Switzerland

In addition to Keeler, the other Swiss women in Albstadt also showed attractive performances. With Jolanda Nef, who finished ninth in her opening World Cup cross-country match, and Sina Fry in 10th, two other Swiss were in the top ten. Linda Endergand finished 11th and Ramona Forchini 14th a successful result from the Swiss point of view.