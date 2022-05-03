Criticism and controversy in Finland: Prime Minister was in close contact with Covid and went to a nightclub

Helsinsky. – Finland’s Prime Minister, Sana Marinewas criticized this Tuesday after spending A long night in a nightclub on the weekend when it was a case of contact for Covid-19.

Sana Marin, one of the youngest leaders in the world is 36 years oldAnd She had apologized on Monday after a magazine published pictures of her in a Helsinki nightclubHours after his foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, contracted the virus.

According to the Prime Minister: Her environment initially told her that coronavirus directives did not force her to self-isolate despite coming into contact with an infected person..

Social Democrat Sanna Marin is one of the youngest leaders in the world DPA – file

“I should have been more discerning and check the instructions I received. I am so sorry I didn’t understand I had to do this.”said the leader of the Social Democrats on Facebook.

A poll conducted by the MTV3 television network revealed that two-thirds of people questioned called his departure a “fatal mistake”.

The opposition also strongly attacked the prime minister for not seeing a text message overnight telling her that she should isolate herself after all. His work phone was left at home.

In Finland, the impact of the epidemic has long been among the lowest in Europe. But at the moment, the country is experiencing a recovery with the number of daily infections of about 300 per 100,000 inhabitants.

