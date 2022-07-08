Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with United to Thailand and Australia

British media reported, Thursday, that Cristiano Ronaldo will not perform the Manchester United preliminary tour in Thailand and Australia due to a family problem.

According to the press, the 37-year-old had stated a few days ago his intention to leave the club, unhappy with the return of his season at Manchester United after leaving Juventus.

However, the club confirms that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be with Manchester United in the new season, despite rumors of Chelsea or Napoli: “Cristiano Ronaldo still has a contract with Manchester United for a new season and not for. A spokesman for the Red Devils told the Manchester newspaper” Evening News”.

The Portugal international was given a few extra days off after notifying his managers that he would be absent from training on Thursday due to a family problem. No estimated date has been given for his return.

He will not be in the group flying to Bangkok on Friday. Manchester United will play Liverpool on Tuesday in Thailand and then travel to Australia.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League for the new season after finishing sixth in the English Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo already played for Manchester United in the first stage (2003-2009). He was named Manconian Club’s Player of the Year last season and scored 24 goals in all competitions.

smg / pb / d