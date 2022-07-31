Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence and announces his return – football

07/30/2022 – 09:16 AM



“The King plays on Sunday” …

With these words, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) announced his return to Manchester United in a comment on Instagram. He had been silent for weeks before that. The only thing that was clear was that he wanted to leave the Red Devils. Away from the club he only returned to last summer.

At least this weekend, when new coach Erik Ten Hag’s (52) team plays a warm-up match against Spanish first division side Rayo Vallecano, CR7 wants to be there and give it to the fans.

What happens next remains completely open. It recently became known that the Portuguese and chancellor Jorge Mendes (56 years old) has already held talks with the Sporting Lisbon youth club Ronaldo regarding a return campaign. Whether the club can afford Ronaldo – despite participating in the Champions League – is somewhat questionable.

However, rumors of a return to Sporting persisted even before negotiations with the former club were published. One of Ronaldo’s luxury cars was spotted at the sports club’s headquarters a few weeks ago. Ronaldo then denied a report about it, calling it “fake”.

So now comes the temporary return to Manchester United. Tin Hag had to decide how his teammates would deal with it and whether it made sense to hire a player who was already on his way to his other club in preparation.

Ronaldo was signed for the second time by Man United in the summer of 2021 and still has a contract until 2023. The club failed to qualify for the Champions League last season and will start in the Europa League in the new season. Ronaldo only joined United late in the summer break and missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, among others.