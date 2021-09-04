Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in the UK | Premier League

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

portuguese football player, Cristiano Ronaldo Already present in the territory Premier League to report with him Manchester United The team is proud of it on social networks and the official page on which the transfer is completed from Juventus Turin from league.

The player landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday evening, when this was confirmed

He will now wear his legendary shirt marked with the number 7 given to him by Edinson Cavani

Which he wore for the first time with Old Trafford.

Darren Fletcher, his former teammate and current assistant manager of the club, was in charge of his reception after the Portuguese team released him for it.

Celebrating the 111th goal, making him the team’s all-time leading scorer

Accordingly, when he took off his shirt, he got a yellow card that stopped him from the next match next Tuesday against Azerbaijan.

Although he had planned for Saturday’s friendly against Qatar in Hungary and the qualifying round on Tuesday, with a goal-scoring guaranteed, Portugal strategist Fernando Santos leaves him free to prepare with the Red Devils for their match against Newcastle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can already count on the Portuguese to be available on September 11 and immediately begin his Champions League campaign which begins three days later in Berne, Switzerland to face Young Boys.

CR7’s last game for Manchester United was in the 2009 Champions League final when they faced and lost to Barcelona in Rome, and later, the Portuguese ended up at Real Madrid, the product of a record cost per move to Barcelona. Merengue Club.