Cristián Basaure analyzes big data and reveals UC’s strength and U’s opportunity at Classical University

Redgol analyst at La Clave, Cristián Basaure, confirms that controlling the bands will be key to determining whether Universidad Católica or Universidad de Chile win the classic this afternoon, at the National Stadium.

Big data is the trend to solve any investigation today. Football is particularly interested in big data, which shows key trends and alerts to the strengths and weaknesses of a particular team or player. For this, Christian Bassauer Browse file classic collegeThey drew strong conclusions.

The Redgol Analyst on La Clave and TNT Sports was impressed by the work of catholic university By bands, particularly by the appropriate sector. “The UC defenders double the number of positions and the effectiveness of the U defenders, as well as in forward passes and that is crucial,” says the former defender.

However, what appears to be the strength of the Catholic University may also be an opportunity University of Chile. “It can be painful behind Mauricio Isla’s back, the key will be who will play there,” warns the expert who stars Lucas Asdi in this role.

“Diego Lopez said it at the conference. He will try to double the winger and think about recovery. That’s why the strategy game will be to put the outside players behind Isla and Alfonso Barrot, so that when they get the ball back.” says Pasuri, who also thinks the UCSD left-back would be more cautious.

“David Osorio is a character U and we have to see where he’s standing, and if he looks at the band. He’s not going to parrot much (in the opposite field), but if Osorio roams indoors with Ignacio Saavedra, he can find a space for his auction or a wall with Ronnie Fernandez. “, Add.

Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica will face each other on Saturday from 3:00 pm, in the main duel on the 23rd date of the National Championship, which will take place at the National Stadium.