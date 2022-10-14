Crisis in the UK: Liz Truss has fired a minister who designed and rerouted her economic plan due to pressure from her own party.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Quarting attend the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File



British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Treasury Secretary Kwasi Quartingwho returned from Washington to London ahead of schedule to hold talks with members of the government about his position Controversial growth plan. Jeremy Hunt will soon be announced as the new Secretary of the Treasury.

“Liz Truss has asked me to step down as your advisor. I’ve accepted. When you asked me to be a consultant, I did so knowing full well that the situation we were in was very difficult, with global interest rates and energy prices soaring,” the government said.

The message that Quarting announced his departure from the government

Former British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt The post of the country’s new economy minister will be announced, according to the newspaper’s political editor timesAnd the Steve Swinfordon Twitter.

In the midst of a crisis, Conservative MPs gave Liz Truss a 17 days to save her job as UK Prime Minister.

The former “adviser” had traveled to the United States to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but He raised tension in the UK because of her growth plan that offered huge tax cuts that prompted him to make his return to London one day..

Minister of State for International Trade, Greg HandsToday, he told the TV channel Sky News He said it was “not unusual for (Karting) to return a day before an international visit” and noted that “key” meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank were “already over”.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Quarting adjusts his glasses during the annual British Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File

Kwarteng’s hasty comeback coincided with Pressure mounting facing les truss Also by the Conservative MPs to modify or reverse some of the measures contained in their economic programme.

according to daily Mail, Conservative MPs gave Truss a 17 days to save your workIt is said that Rishi Sunak and Penny MordauntBoth are unsuccessful contenders for the premiership lined up to replace.

source cited BBC He had said Carting’s early return to London was not a sign of panic, but rather because the minister was “strongly in favor of being in London talking to his colleagues” about the tax plan.

Yesterday, in statements to the media, he himself confirmed that there was no There is no change in its position on the so-called mini-budget He stated that he was “completely focused” on putting it into practice.

File photo of British Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press point after a meeting of the European Political Group at Prague Castle, Czech Republic. October 6, 2022. Alastair Grant / Pool via Reuters

Kwarteng resigned yesterday Faced with the turmoil caused by its drastic tax cut, which forced the Bank of England to intervene in debt buybacks to avoid the bankruptcy of many pension funds.

Financial plan announced at the end of September The British pound fell against the US dollar She paid the cost of the UK’s long-term debt.

This week, the media speculated that The government is considering reversing some of its plans And the abolition of part of the corporate tax cut scheduled for the next few years.

(With information from EFE)

